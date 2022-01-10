Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell -3.00% so far this year. What now?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] price plunged by -3.92 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company, announced that on January 4, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American(the “Exchange”) wherein the Exchange advised the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE American Company given the Company did not hold an annual meeting for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 by December 31, 2021. The Company intends to remedy this delinquency by scheduling an annual meeting of stockholders within a reasonable period following the date on which the Company files the following reports: (i) Form 10-K for the 9-month transition period ended December 31, 2020; (ii) Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, and (iv) Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Receipt of the letter does not have any immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s shares on the Exchange, except that until the Company regains compliance with the Exchange’s listing standards, a “BC” indicator will be affixed to the Company’s trading symbol.The Company’s business operations and SEC reporting requirements are unaffected by the notification, provided that if the delinquency is not cured, then the Company will be subject to the Exchange’s delisting procedures.

A sum of 10422952 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 99.76M shares. Camber Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $0.85 and dropped to a low of $0.82 until finishing in the latest session at $0.82.

Guru’s Opinion on Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 751.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94.

CEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -28.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.61 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1049, while it was recorded at 0.8663 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9662 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Camber Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.94 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.25.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -195.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -335.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 3.37% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,083,257, which is approximately 241.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 533,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.42 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 209.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 5,956,553 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 286,225 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,208,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,451,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,979 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 84,798 shares during the same period.