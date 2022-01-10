Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Stock trading around $8.01 per share: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.50% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.43%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Promotes Ilker Ertas to Chief Investment Officer.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that it has promoted Ilker Ertas to Chief Investment Officer effective immediately. He will continue to report to David L. Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, who previously held the role of Chief Investment Officer since 2016.

As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Ertas will be responsible for overseeing all of Annaly’s investment strategies including capital allocation, growth initiatives and overall portfolio operations. He will continue to serve as a member of Annaly’s Operating Committee.

Over the last 12 months, NLY stock dropped by -3.38%. The one-year Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.14. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.56 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.03M shares, NLY stock reached a trading volume of 16716295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $8.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $9 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.29.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.65 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 8.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.29 and a Gross Margin at +98.47. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.03.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 513.11. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of -$4,950,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

NLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -5.52%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,862 million, or 43.90% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,024,543, which is approximately 2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 106,753,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $855.1 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $244.07 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -8.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 50,659,460 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 56,843,811 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 499,496,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,999,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,958,197 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 12,861,193 shares during the same period.