Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock Reiterated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $120

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] loss -3.11% or -4.23 points to close at $132.00 with a heavy trading volume of 58050082 shares. The company report on January 4, 2022 that AMD Unveils New Ryzen Mobile Processors Uniting “Zen 3+” core with AMD RDNA 2 Graphics in Powerhouse Design.

— Ryzen 6000 Series processors offer huge generational uplift with up to 11% more single threaded performance, up to 28% more multi-threaded performance, and up to 2x more graphics performance compared to the Ryzen 5000 Series — .

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

— New AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processors with powerful 3D V-Cache technology elevate gaming performance —.

It opened the trading session at $136.28, the shares rose to $137.44 and dropped to $131.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMD points out that the company has recorded 45.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 56.18M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 58050082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $142.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $145, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMD stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 102 to 128.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 7.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 55.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMD stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.67, while it was recorded at 139.81 for the last single week of trading, and 106.22 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.02 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.50.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 27.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.80. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $197,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 35.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $108,239 million, or 70.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,927,066, which is approximately 0.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,527,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.29 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.97 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 2.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 741 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 65,292,911 shares. Additionally, 566 investors decreased positions by around 55,960,711 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 698,735,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 819,989,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,264,878 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,733,066 shares during the same period.