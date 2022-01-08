why Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.00

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.72 at the close of the session, up 0.54%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Petco Appoints Digital, Strategy Leader Iris Yen as Board Advisor and Observer.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), today announced the appointment of Iris Yen as an Advisor to its Board of Directors. As part of her appointment, Ms. Yen will also serve as a Board Observer, immediately providing high-caliber expertise in digital, brand building, retail and strategy, as well as an avenue of continuity as Petco seeks directors when seats become available in the future.

“Digital expertise and leadership are critical to Petco’s success as we continue enhancing and growing our differentiated omnichannel pet care ecosystem,” said Petco CEO and Chairman, Ron Coughlin. “Iris brings a deep and proven track record of driving impressive digital and e-commerce growth for iconic consumer brands. Her background and leadership are perfect complements to the existing digital, retail, and transformational experience of our existing board members. We’re so pleased to welcome her to the Petco family.”.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock is now -5.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WOOF Stock saw the intraday high of $19.27 and lowest of $18.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.08, which means current price is +1.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 3514299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 43.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has WOOF stock performed recently?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.73% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.37, while it was recorded at 19.27 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 47.00%.

Insider trade positions for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

There are presently around $2,606 million, or 62.20% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 6,207,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.59 million in WOOF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $113.26 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly -10.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 14,965,501 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 11,250,516 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 113,757,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,973,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,097,357 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,676,562 shares during the same period.