why Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.00

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] traded at a low on 01/06/22, posting a -8.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.35. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Joby Increases Flight Test Capacity in Support of FAA Certification Goal.

Joby adds second pre-production prototype aircraft to accelerate flight testing in 2022.

Second aircraft received FAA Special Airworthiness Certificate and US Air Force airworthiness approval in December 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3613325 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Joby Aviation Inc. stands at 7.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.35%.

The market cap for JOBY stock reached $3.88 billion, with 385.56 million shares outstanding and 304.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 3613325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

How has JOBY stock performed recently?

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.96. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.93, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 181.80 and a Current Ratio set at 181.80.

Insider trade positions for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

There are presently around $760 million, or 25.00% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.7 million in JOBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $53.51 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 96,731,639 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 30,008,611 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 17,654,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,086,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,194,225 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 25,234,870 shares during the same period.