Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ObsEva SA [OBSV]. What else is Wall St. saying

ObsEva SA [NASDAQ: OBSV] traded at a low on 01/06/22, posting a -2.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.00. The company report on January 6, 2022 that ObsEva Announces Positive Topline Results for Linzagolix 200 mg with Add-Back Therapy in the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 Trial in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Endometriosis-Associated Pain.

-Once daily linzagolix 200 mg with ABT met both co-primary efficacy objectives, demonstrating reductions in dysmenorrhea and non-menstrual pelvic pain versus placebo at 3 months; showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements versus placebo in ranked secondary endpoints of dysmenorrhea, non-menstrual pelvic pain, dyschezia, overall pelvic pain, and ability to perform daily activities at 6 months-.

-Once daily linzagolix 75 mg without ABT demonstrated statistically significant improvement for dysmenorrhea versus placebo and showed improvement but did not meet the co-primary objective of reduction in non-menstrual pelvic pain at 3 months; also showed improvement in secondary endpoints at 6 months-.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4010405 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ObsEva SA stands at 6.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.13%.

The market cap for OBSV stock reached $155.98 million, with 77.97 million shares outstanding and 74.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 844.34K shares, OBSV reached a trading volume of 4010405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ObsEva SA [OBSV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OBSV shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OBSV stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ObsEva SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for ObsEva SA stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on OBSV stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OBSV shares from 16 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ObsEva SA is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBSV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has OBSV stock performed recently?

ObsEva SA [OBSV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, OBSV shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBSV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for ObsEva SA [OBSV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.73 for the last 200 days.

ObsEva SA [OBSV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for OBSV is now -143.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -289.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ObsEva SA [OBSV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.58. Additionally, OBSV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 314.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ObsEva SA [OBSV] managed to generate an average of -$1,942,998 per employee.ObsEva SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for ObsEva SA [OBSV]

There are presently around $36 million, or 28.10% of OBSV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OBSV stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 4,749,623, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,586,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.45 million in OBSV stocks shares; and MEDICXI VENTURES MANAGEMENT (JERSEY) LTD, currently with $3.23 million in OBSV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ObsEva SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in ObsEva SA [NASDAQ:OBSV] by around 770,123 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,349,166 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 15,577,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,696,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBSV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 346,887 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 267,048 shares during the same period.