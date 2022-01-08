Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Stock trading around $532.91 per share: What’s Next?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] jumped around 28.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $532.91 at the close of the session, up 5.56%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Appoints Helmut Reisinger to Leadership Team.

Reisinger joins as CEO, EMEA and Latin America, to accelerate global growth strategy.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the appointment of Helmut Reisinger to the position of CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock is now -4.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PANW Stock saw the intraday high of $541.00 and lowest of $497.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 572.67, which means current price is +7.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 2724665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $609.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $600 to $630. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $530 to $535, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PANW stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 525 to 600.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 20.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 36.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 527.24, while it was recorded at 532.55 for the last single week of trading, and 431.50 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.15 and a Gross Margin at +70.05. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.72.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 588.54. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$47,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 26.34%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $43,566 million, or 89.20% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,451,280, which is approximately -0.547% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,770,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.53 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 1.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 12,512,108 shares. Additionally, 384 investors decreased positions by around 7,542,503 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 66,237,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,292,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,815,865 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 797,040 shares during the same period.