Market cap of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] reaches 3.41B – now what?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] plunged by -$0.74 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.33 during the day while it closed the day at $19.47. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Bloom Energy to Power India’s First Green Hydrogen Microgrid.

New project with the Indian Ministry of Power will showcase Bloom’s hydrogen and power production technologies.

Bloom Energy today announced that NTPC Limited, India’s largest energy conglomerate under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Power, has selected Bloom’s electrolyzer and hydrogen-powered fuel cell technologies for the country’s first green hydrogen-based energy storage deployment. As part of India’s pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2070, the project is designed to explore large-scale, off-grid hydrogen energy storage and microgrid projects at strategic locations throughout the country.

Bloom Energy Corporation stock has also loss -11.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BE stock has inclined by 1.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.75% and lost -11.22% year-on date.

The market cap for BE stock reached $3.41 billion, with 174.27 million shares outstanding and 141.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 3446609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $29, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88.

BE stock trade performance evaluation

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.06. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -24.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.49, while it was recorded at 21.06 for the last single week of trading, and 23.56 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,158.75. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 979.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$92,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,112 million, or 75.10% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,427,550, which is approximately -2.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,996,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.86 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $248.12 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 2.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 10,275,229 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 8,208,104 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 86,008,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,492,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,044 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,622,928 shares during the same period.