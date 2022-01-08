Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] Is Currently -0.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] loss -0.12% on the last trading session, reaching $16.38 price per share at the time. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Mandiant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 8, 2022.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 after the close of the U.S. markets. Company management will host a conference call the same day at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 844-200-6205 (toll free) or 646-904-5544 (toll) and entering passcode 708954. A live audio webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at.

Mandiant Inc. represents 237.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.96 billion with the latest information. MNDT stock price has been found in the range of $16.22 to $16.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 2830843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.25.

Trading performance analysis for MNDT stock

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.25. With this latest performance, MNDT shares dropped by -3.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.38, while it was recorded at 16.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.97 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.04.

Return on Total Capital for MNDT is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.87. Additionally, MNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] managed to generate an average of -$60,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]

There are presently around $3,140 million, or 91.10% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,977,218, which is approximately -0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,106,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.35 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $252.19 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly -1.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 12,534,509 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 19,560,891 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 159,364,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,459,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,482,251 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 12,491,461 shares during the same period.