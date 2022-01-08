Macquarie lifts Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE: OMC] gained 2.65% on the last trading session, reaching $77.78 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Rodrigo Jatene Joins DDB Chicago as Chief Creative Officer.

Fueling the Creative Vision within the Chicago Office.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DDB North America has announced the appointment of Rodrigo Jatene to Chief Creative Officer, DDB Chicago to lead creative vision, culture, and product at the region’s largest office. Jatene will partner with CEO Andrea Diquez and the Chicago leadership team, including newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer Milo Chao and Sandra Alfaro, Head of Business Leadership to create Unexpected Works for clients including Molson Coors, Mars, McDonald’s, and U.S. Army.

Omnicom Group Inc. represents 214.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.64 billion with the latest information. OMC stock price has been found in the range of $76.205 to $77.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 2701349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $83.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Omnicom Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price from $45 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for OMC stock

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, OMC shares gained by 11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.39 for Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.34, while it was recorded at 75.25 for the last single week of trading, and 75.53 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +15.75. Omnicom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for OMC is now 15.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.32. Additionally, OMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 226.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC] managed to generate an average of $14,749 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Omnicom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group Inc. go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omnicom Group Inc. [OMC]

There are presently around $15,121 million, or 95.50% of OMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,376,557, which is approximately 0.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,881,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in OMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $900.68 million in OMC stock with ownership of nearly -4.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omnicom Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Omnicom Group Inc. [NYSE:OMC] by around 15,808,289 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 12,592,493 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 171,169,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,570,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,822,687 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,173,782 shares during the same period.