Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] moved up 1.66: Why It’s Important

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.90 during the day while it closed the day at $22.11. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Freshworks to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 following the close of market on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ETAudio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $5.79 billion, with 281.43 million shares outstanding and 34.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 2789844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06.

FRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.47 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.99, while it was recorded at 23.97 for the last single week of trading.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.89. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.95.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -27.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$15,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 35,312,891 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,312,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,312,891 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.