Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is -6.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $62.62 during the day while it closed the day at $61.55. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, January 26th, after the market close. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, January 27th, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available on the investor relations section of Duke Realty’s website at www.dukerealty.com. Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website prior to the conference call. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, investors can access a replay of the webcast on the Company’s website.

Duke Realty Corporation stock has also loss -5.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DRE stock has inclined by 21.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.47% and lost -6.23% year-on date.

The market cap for DRE stock reached $23.27 billion, with 379.22 million shares outstanding and 374.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, DRE reached a trading volume of 3261464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $55 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

DRE stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, DRE shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.08, while it was recorded at 63.51 for the last single week of trading, and 51.48 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,517 million, or 98.50% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,208,850, which is approximately 0.879% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 51,142,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.31 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -1.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

237 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 9,490,614 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 12,700,452 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 340,631,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,822,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,929,918 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 753,660 shares during the same period.