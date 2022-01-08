CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Revenue clocked in at $5.10 billion, down -2.18% YTD: What’s Next?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.67%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Commerce Department’s Affirmative Preliminary Countervailing Duty Determinations Concerning UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (“Commerce”) affirmative preliminary determinations that urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) imports from Russia are unfairly subsidized at rates ranging from 9.66% to 9.84% and UAN imports from Trinidad and Tobago (“Trinidad”) are unfairly subsidized at a rate of 1.83%. Commerce made the determinations as part of countervailing duty (“CVD”) investigations that are being conducted in response to petitions filed by CF Industries through certain of its production facilities.

“Commerce’s preliminary determinations are an important step towards leveling the playing field for the U.S. UAN industry and its workers,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We appreciate the hard work of the Commerce professionals who are handling these investigations, and look forward to participating in the post-preliminary phase.”.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock rose by 61.89%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.7. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.08 billion, with 214.90 million shares outstanding and 213.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 2892964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $71.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $67, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CF stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 57 to 59.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 16.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.87 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.02, while it was recorded at 70.14 for the last single week of trading, and 53.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.23 and a Gross Margin at +20.22. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.52. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $105,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

CF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 62.70%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,438 million, or 94.40% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,590,976, which is approximately 1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,687,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in CF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -5.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 18,123,166 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 20,913,849 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 155,799,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,836,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,656,285 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,633,190 shares during the same period.