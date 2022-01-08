Alterity Therapeutics Limited [ATHE] Revenue clocked in at $4.34 million, up 54.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Alterity Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ: ATHE] traded at a high on 01/06/22, posting a 33.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.11. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Alterity Therapeutics Granted New US Patent for Compounds for Neurodegenerative Diseases Including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Composition of Matter Patent Covers More than 80 Novel Compounds.

Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) (“Alterity” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a new patent (No. 11,155,547) to Alterity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 118004732 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alterity Therapeutics Limited stands at 12.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.45%.

The market cap for ATHE stock reached $53.80 million, with 34.51 million shares outstanding and 20.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 478.24K shares, ATHE reached a trading volume of 118004732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alterity Therapeutics Limited [ATHE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alterity Therapeutics Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73.

How has ATHE stock performed recently?

Alterity Therapeutics Limited [ATHE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.57. With this latest performance, ATHE shares gained by 24.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.49 for Alterity Therapeutics Limited [ATHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9929, while it was recorded at 0.8449 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2728 for the last 200 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited [ATHE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Insider trade positions for Alterity Therapeutics Limited [ATHE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of ATHE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHE stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 568,964, which is approximately -9.438% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 16,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in ATHE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in ATHE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ:ATHE] by around 30,385 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 382,397 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 225,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 638,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,385 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 279,499 shares during the same period.