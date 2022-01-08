Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] Is Currently -5.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] price plunged by -5.32 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on December 30, 2021 that Alset EHome International Inc. Establishes Alset Metaverse Inc. to Capitalize on Potential Metaverse Related Opportunities.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (“AEI” the “Group” or “Company”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of smart and sustainable home communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that that the Group has established Alset Metaverse Inc. (“Alset Metaverse”) which will be a vehicle for the Group to incubate and invest in metaverse related projects. A metaverse refers broadly to an immersive digital environment built upon the internet with the latest user interfaces such as virtual reality headsets that enhance experience and provides greater interactive capabilities with the environment and users. Alset Metaverse strives to capitalize on the potential of virtual reality and metaverse to enhance our existing and prospective businesses.

Alset Metaverse will be working with Hapi Cafe Inc. (“Hapi Cafe”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to set aside dedicated space within the cafés to be opened by Hapi Cafe for patrons to enter existing virtual reality rooms or games to socialize, engage, exercise and play games with people around the world. This promotes usage and encourages users in the physical world to join the virtual world together to explore virtual reality.

A sum of 3087926 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. Alset EHome International Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5098 and dropped to a low of $0.4636 until finishing in the latest session at $0.48.

The average equity rating for AEI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

AEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.03. With this latest performance, AEI shares dropped by -22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.25 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2047, while it was recorded at 0.5376 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9373 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alset EHome International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Alset EHome International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.93.

Return on Total Capital for AEI is now -2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.10. Additionally, AEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] managed to generate an average of -$95,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.50 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of AEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 525,471, which is approximately 109.664% of the company’s market cap and around 29.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 146,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in AEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $54000.0 in AEI stock with ownership of nearly 561.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 681,752 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 139,830 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 140,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,687 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 137,491 shares during the same period.