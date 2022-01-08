Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] is -15.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADGI] loss -5.85% or -0.38 points to close at $6.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3167661 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Adagio Therapeutics to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced that Tillman Gerngross, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Adagio, is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at investors.adagiotx.com and will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, ADGI reached to a volume of 3167661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADGI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $46 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $9, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ADGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53.

Trading performance analysis for ADGI stock

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.24.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.27 for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.07, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,333,041 per employee.Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]

There are presently around $302 million, or 60.10% of ADGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADGI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,687,749, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.90% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,383,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.99 million in ADGI stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $34.71 million in ADGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADGI] by around 46,513,287 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,513,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADGI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,513,287 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.