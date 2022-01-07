Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] is -14.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE: ZYME] slipped around -1.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.07 at the close of the session, down -6.82%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Zymeworks to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that Neil Klompas, Zymeworks’ Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on Zymeworks’ website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

Zymeworks Inc. stock is now -14.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZYME Stock saw the intraday high of $15.38 and lowest of $13.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.03, which means current price is +4.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 735.61K shares, ZYME reached a trading volume of 2376624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYME shares is $45.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYME stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Zymeworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Zymeworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ZYME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymeworks Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70.

How has ZYME stock performed recently?

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, ZYME shares dropped by -22.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.99 for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.82, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading, and 28.40 for the last 200 days.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] shares currently have an operating margin of -481.29. Zymeworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -463.54.

Return on Total Capital for ZYME is now -55.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, ZYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] managed to generate an average of -$508,597 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Zymeworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zymeworks Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]

There are presently around $571 million, or 82.00% of ZYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYME stocks are: EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,729,189, which is approximately 16.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,679,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.57 million in ZYME stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $52.53 million in ZYME stock with ownership of nearly 0.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE:ZYME] by around 7,095,126 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,441,027 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 27,306,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,842,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYME stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,120,802 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,690,941 shares during the same period.