William Blair slashes price target on Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] – find out why.

Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ: BLI] traded at a low on 01/06/22, posting a -39.27 loss after which it closed the day' session at $9.88. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Berkeley Lights Announces CEO Transition and Preliminary Full Year 2021 Financial Update.

Company Provides 2022 Revenue Growth Outlook.

Berkeley Lights, Inc., (Nasdaq: BLI), (“BLI” or “the Company”), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced that Eric D. Hobbs, Ph.D. will transition from his role as chief executive officer (CEO) and member of the board of directors to president of the Antibody Therapeutics business line. The Company is initiating a search for a new CEO as it continues to execute on its business strategy, including the successful addition of services to its portfolio of product offerings. Dr. Hobbs will continue to serve in his role as CEO and member of the board of directors until the appointment of his successor.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11711302 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Berkeley Lights Inc. stands at 12.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.12%.

The market cap for BLI stock reached $682.02 million, with 67.21 million shares outstanding and 55.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, BLI reached a trading volume of 11711302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLI shares is $56.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Berkeley Lights Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $61 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Berkeley Lights Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berkeley Lights Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.88. With this latest performance, BLI shares dropped by -52.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.65 for Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.90, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 35.14 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.82 and a Gross Margin at +69.29. Berkeley Lights Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.67.

Return on Total Capital for BLI is now -20.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.40. Additionally, BLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Berkeley Lights Inc. [BLI] managed to generate an average of -$180,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Berkeley Lights Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

There are presently around $763 million, or 70.80% of BLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,502,916, which is approximately 23.173% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,124,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.11 million in BLI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $60.34 million in BLI stock with ownership of nearly 9.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berkeley Lights Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Berkeley Lights Inc. [NASDAQ:BLI] by around 15,393,391 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,891,298 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 21,627,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,911,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,362,106 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,360,187 shares during the same period.