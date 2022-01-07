why Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.00

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] price surged by 0.83 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Mr. Coffee and ManiMe Partner to Create the Gift You Didn’t Know You Needed this Holiday Season.

Introducing the ManiMe x Mr. Coffee Capsule Collection, with a little help from TikTok’s Big Sister, Tinx.

Sunbeam Products, Inc., the manufacturer of the Mr. Coffee® Brand, a leader in the at-home coffee experience, and ManiMe, a pioneer in custom-fit, stick-on gel manicures and pedicures, have partnered to create a custom line of coffee-inspired gel nails. The ManiMe x Mr. Coffee Capsule Collection will feature three unique designs that are fresh, fun and festive. A perfect holiday gift for the beauty and coffee lovers in your life.

A sum of 3935461 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.78M shares. Newell Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $23.29 and dropped to a low of $22.91 until finishing in the latest session at $23.04.

The one-year NWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.71. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $23 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.63, while it was recorded at 22.29 for the last single week of trading, and 25.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.63 and a Gross Margin at +32.71. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.20.

Return on Total Capital for NWL is now 8.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.25. Additionally, NWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] managed to generate an average of -$24,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.22%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,503 million, or 90.90% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,338,311, which is approximately -3.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 43,704,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $998.65 million in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $979.96 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly -1.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 23,180,679 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 17,371,747 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 331,587,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,140,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,349,383 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,835,691 shares during the same period.