why Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.86

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: LBAI] traded at a high on 01/06/22, posting a 3.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.38. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Completes Merger with 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (“Lakeland”) announced that its acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) (“1st Constitution”) was completed effective January 6, 2022.

Lakeland will issue approximately 14.1 million shares of common stock in the transaction. The common shareholders of 1st Constitution will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland common stock for each 1st Constitution share that they own.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2837924 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lakeland Bancorp Inc. stands at 2.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for LBAI stock reached $1.02 billion, with 50.64 million shares outstanding and 48.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 140.73K shares, LBAI reached a trading volume of 2837924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBAI shares is $21.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on LBAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBAI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.68.

How has LBAI stock performed recently?

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.23. With this latest performance, LBAI shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.97 for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.63, while it was recorded at 19.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.74 for the last 200 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.08. Lakeland Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.01.

Return on Total Capital for LBAI is now 6.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.34. Additionally, LBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI] managed to generate an average of $80,179 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [LBAI]

There are presently around $619 million, or 63.40% of LBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,116,203, which is approximately -1.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,114,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.35 million in LBAI stocks shares; and FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $61.05 million in LBAI stock with ownership of nearly 40.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:LBAI] by around 3,047,534 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 1,702,382 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 26,658,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,408,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBAI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 417,742 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 579,075 shares during the same period.