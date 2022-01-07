why Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.86

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] slipped around -0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.96 at the close of the session, down -1.68%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that The Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund and Grubhub Provide More Than $4 Million in Grants to Restaurants.

379 independent restaurants in seven cities were awarded grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

Today, Grubhub, a leading online food ordering and delivery marketplace, and The Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund, announced the recipients of grants awarded through the All Day Campaign. Over $4 million was awarded to 379 restaurants across the country that have been working hard to survive the pandemic. The grants, ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, will help restaurant owners fund indoor and outdoor dining improvements; equipment and technology maintenance and upgrades; marketing and promotion efforts; staff hiring and training; Covid-19 compliance; and infrastructure improvements. This is the third restaurant support program in partnership with Grubhub and The Greg Hill Foundation in the last year.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock is now -7.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRUB Stock saw the intraday high of $10.0887 and lowest of $9.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.00, which means current price is +4.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, GRUB reached a trading volume of 3487307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $96.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has GRUB stock performed recently?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, GRUB shares dropped by -13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.30 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]

75 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 9,076,894 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 61,125,571 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,507,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,695,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,137,803 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 23,852,702 shares during the same period.