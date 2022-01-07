why Dollar General Corporation [DG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $248.76

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] surged by $2.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $236.50 during the day while it closed the day at $235.80. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Dollar General Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Updates Financial Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Provides Fiscal Year 2022 Real Estate Growth Plans, Including Initial Expansion Outside the U.S.

Dollar General Corporation stock has also loss -0.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DG stock has inclined by 11.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.81% and lost -0.01% year-on date.

The market cap for DG stock reached $54.64 billion, with 232.49 million shares outstanding and 231.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 2991802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $248.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $225 to $235. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $225, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 44.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DG stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.01. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.74 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.89, while it was recorded at 234.92 for the last single week of trading, and 218.80 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.76. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 18.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.02. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] managed to generate an average of $16,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 403.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar General Corporation [DG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 6.62%.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49,574 million, or 94.70% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,115,432, which is approximately 3.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,103,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 billion in DG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.75 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -4.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 11,102,296 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 10,106,431 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 190,826,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,034,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,898,586 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,529,649 shares during the same period.