Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] Is Currently -4.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock is now -9.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WPM Stock saw the intraday high of $40.15 and lowest of $38.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.10, which means current price is +0.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, WPM reached a trading volume of 3487683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $60.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.60.

How has WPM stock performed recently?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.68. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.60 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.71, while it was recorded at 41.12 for the last single week of trading, and 42.91 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.95 and a Gross Margin at +53.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.32.

Return on Total Capital for WPM is now 9.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.48. Additionally, WPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] managed to generate an average of $17,464,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Earnings analysis for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

There are presently around $10,357 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,141,071, which is approximately -5.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,809,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $801.89 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $668.2 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

220 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 18,325,511 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 13,705,455 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 223,834,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,865,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,981,846 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,625,514 shares during the same period.