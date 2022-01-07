Wall Street Analyst Reiterated SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]. What else is Wall St. saying

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SGH] closed the trading session at $61.52 on 01/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.00, while the highest price level was $69.45. The company report on January 4, 2022 that SGH Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Announces Two-for-One Share Split.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.34 percent and weekly performance of -13.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 526.20K shares, SGH reached to a volume of 3538225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGH shares is $79.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $65 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for SMART Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SGH stock. On April 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SGH shares from 56 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMART Global Holdings Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SGH stock trade performance evaluation

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.98. With this latest performance, SGH shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.43, while it was recorded at 69.79 for the last single week of trading, and 51.01 for the last 200 days.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +19.74. SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.42.

Return on Total Capital for SGH is now 15.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.37. Additionally, SGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] managed to generate an average of $5,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMART Global Holdings Inc. go to 36.06%.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. [SGH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,828 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,158,132, which is approximately 43.688% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,966,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.7 million in SGH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $148.88 million in SGH stock with ownership of nearly 38.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SMART Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in SMART Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SGH] by around 6,927,718 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 7,125,233 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,085,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,138,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGH stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,353,285 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,779,728 shares during the same period.