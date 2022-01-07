Wall Street Analyst Initiated Curis Inc. [CRIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] traded at a low on 01/06/22, posting a -27.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.49. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Curis Announces Updated Data with Additional Encouraging Clinical Activity in Phase 1/2 Study of CA-4948 Monotherapy in Targeted Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML and MDS; and Initial Clinical Data from Phase 1 Study of CI-8993 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Solid Tumors.

40% CR/CRh rate (complete remission and complete remission with partial hematologic recovery) in R/R AML patients with U2AF1 or SF3B1 spliceosome mutation treated with CA-4948.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

57% ORR (objective response rate) observed in R/R MDS patients with U2AF1 or SF3B1 spliceosome mutation treated with CA-4948.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9672260 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Curis Inc. stands at 15.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.33%.

The market cap for CRIS stock reached $320.88 million, with 91.60 million shares outstanding and 85.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, CRIS reached a trading volume of 9672260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Curis Inc. [CRIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Laidlaw analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has CRIS stock performed recently?

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.73. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -28.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.42 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -276.03.

Return on Total Capital for CRIS is now -22.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.43. Additionally, CRIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Curis Inc. [CRIS] managed to generate an average of -$1,068,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Insider trade positions for Curis Inc. [CRIS]

There are presently around $357 million, or 83.10% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,839,637, which is approximately 9.085% of the company’s market cap and around 6.23% of the total institutional ownership; MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,577,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.6 million in CRIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.59 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 10,692,674 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 17,968,156 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 45,172,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,833,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 520,622 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 8,605,091 shares during the same period.