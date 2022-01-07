Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] is 9.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.55%. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Corrib Acquisition and 2022 Budget and Guidance.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the acquisition of an incremental 36.5% interest in the Corrib Natural Gas Project (“Corrib”) and our 2022 Budget and Guidance.

Over the last 12 months, VET stock rose by 160.61%. The average equity rating for VET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.83 billion, with 161.96 million shares outstanding and 158.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, VET stock reached a trading volume of 3603525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for VET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

VET Stock Performance Analysis:

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 25.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.41 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.06, while it was recorded at 12.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vermilion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.79 and a Gross Margin at -7.69. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.01.

Return on Total Capital for VET is now -5.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.72. Additionally, VET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] managed to generate an average of -$2,031,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Vermilion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

VET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 22.76%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $447 million, or 21.84% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,773,006, which is approximately 4.038% of the company’s market cap and around 2.26% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,059,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.43 million in VET stocks shares; and BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, currently with $30.32 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly -0.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 10,185,970 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,328,695 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 22,048,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,562,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,811,560 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 509,505 shares during the same period.