Unum Group [UNM] moved up 3.24: Why It’s Important

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] jumped around 0.85 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.09 at the close of the session, up 3.24%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Unum Group to release fourth quarter 2021 results and host conference call.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its fourth quarter 2021 results February 1, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com.

Members of Unum Group’s senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, February 2, at 8 a.m. EST to discuss fourth quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Unum Group stock is now 10.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNM Stock saw the intraday high of $27.34 and lowest of $26.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.98, which means current price is +9.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, UNM reached a trading volume of 3019217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unum Group [UNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $29.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Unum Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on UNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has UNM stock performed recently?

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.85. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.74 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.99, while it was recorded at 25.88 for the last single week of trading, and 27.13 for the last 200 days.

Unum Group [UNM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Group [UNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85. Unum Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.02.

Return on Total Capital for UNM is now 8.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Group [UNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.75. Additionally, UNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Group [UNM] managed to generate an average of $74,112 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Unum Group [UNM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 5.35%.

Insider trade positions for Unum Group [UNM]

There are presently around $4,287 million, or 84.80% of UNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,028,724, which is approximately -13.137% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,495,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.08 million in UNM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $404.94 million in UNM stock with ownership of nearly -10.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unum Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Group [NYSE:UNM] by around 20,528,899 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 26,552,504 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 116,306,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,388,166 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,134,722 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,954,086 shares during the same period.