UBS slashes price target on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] – find out why.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] price surged by 4.21 percent to reach at $1.26. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Albertsons Companies Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended December 4, 2021, before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. ACI will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. The conference call will be available at the following address by accessing the “Events & Presentations” link included therein:.

A sum of 3014085 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Albertsons Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $31.48 and dropped to a low of $29.73 until finishing in the latest session at $31.21.

The one-year ACI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.11. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $32.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $30 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACI shares from 22 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.57, while it was recorded at 30.07 for the last single week of trading, and 25.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.33. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.22.

Return on Total Capital for ACI is now 9.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,213.17. Additionally, ACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,151.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] managed to generate an average of $2,834 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 129.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.46.Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to -8.69%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,122 million, or 58.60% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in ACI stocks shares; and DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC., currently with $521.91 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 7,001,289 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 10,605,733 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 253,562,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,169,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,274 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,978,468 shares during the same period.