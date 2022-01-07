The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is 3.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] closed the trading session at $79.07 on 01/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.61, while the highest price level was $79.36. The company report on January 4, 2022 that The Pandemic has Permanently Altered the Consumer-Restaurant Relationship, TD Bank Survey Finds.

Restaurant operators are optimistic and plan to invest in technology and real estate to align with consumer preferences, fueling strong credit needs.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The pandemic has permanently altered the consumer-restaurant relationship with operators investing in technology and real estate to align with changing consumer preferences, according to the 2021 Restaurant Franchise Pulse survey, conducted by TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.12 percent and weekly performance of 3.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, TD reached to a volume of 3473596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $64.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 291.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 4.19.

TD stock trade performance evaluation

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.63. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.37 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.43, while it was recorded at 78.00 for the last single week of trading, and 69.90 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 11.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68,889 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 141,757,528, which is approximately 4.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 81,164,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.36 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.67 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 6.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 49,797,085 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 48,417,100 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 781,593,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 879,807,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,902,117 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,089,785 shares during the same period.