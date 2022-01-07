The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $475

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] loss -0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $396.93 price per share at the time. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Barings Provides Financing for Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Acquisition of The Cove.

Barings, one of the world’s leading investment managers, announced today that it has provided a $76.9 million financing package for the Real Estate Business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) acquisition of The Cove, a 220-unit, best-in-class suburban apartment community in Hingham, MA.

CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance group in Dallas advised Goldman Sachs on the financing.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. represents 348.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $133.92 billion with the latest information. GS stock price has been found in the range of $386.433 to $401.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 2912858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $459.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $440 to $450, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 10.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 627.85.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.26 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 395.62, while it was recorded at 396.18 for the last single week of trading, and 380.58 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 18.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $95,162 million, or 73.50% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,978,433, which is approximately -0.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,225,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.26 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.32 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 828 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 10,145,793 shares. Additionally, 694 investors decreased positions by around 10,338,318 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 218,238,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,722,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,771,358 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,075,237 shares during the same period.