Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $35

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STRO] closed the trading session at $10.51 on 01/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.905, while the highest price level was $11.63. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Sutro Biopharma to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (“Sutro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced that Bill Newell, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.sutrobio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.37 percent and weekly performance of -30.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 263.84K shares, STRO reached to a volume of 5102904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRO shares is $32.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Sutro Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on STRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sutro Biopharma Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

STRO stock trade performance evaluation

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.21. With this latest performance, STRO shares dropped by -32.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.97 for Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.23, while it was recorded at 14.07 for the last single week of trading, and 18.81 for the last 200 days.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -166.32. Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.20.

Return on Total Capital for STRO is now -30.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.39. Additionally, STRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO] managed to generate an average of -$168,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. [STRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $580 million, or 90.20% of STRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,656,477, which is approximately 0.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 2,952,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.02 million in STRO stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $34.55 million in STRO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sutro Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Sutro Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STRO] by around 2,824,002 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,226,257 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 32,753,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,804,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,257 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,847,059 shares during the same period.