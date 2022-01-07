Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Stock trading around $8.31 per share: What’s Next?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $8.31 price per share at the time. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Solid Power to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Solid Power, Inc. (“Solid Power”) (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its participation at the upcoming 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2022. Doug Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and Mr. Campbell and Kevin Paprzycki, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in small group meetings as part of the conference.

Solid Power’s presentation at the Needham conference is scheduled for 2:45 PM – 3:25 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022. A live webcast link of the presentation can be accessed via the link provided below or by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Solid Power’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event.

SLDP stock price has been found in the range of $7.6201 to $8.3428.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, SLDP reached a trading volume of 2969818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for SLDP stock

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.08. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -30.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.89% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.19, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]

34 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 9,786,511 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,786,034 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,426,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,999,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,266,816 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,766,206 shares during the same period.