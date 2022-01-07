Societe Generale lifts Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] closed the trading session at $88.23 on 01/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $87.99, while the highest price level was $90.70. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Signs Agreement with Cognizant to Expand Care Management Capabilities to Large Scale Clients.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, today announced an agreement with Cognizant to leverage Cognizant’s Care Management resources for future deployments of Reliq’s iUGO Care software to large scale clients. Cognizant provides services to 300+ health systems and over 347,000 care providers who together provide care to over 200 million lives globally.

“We are excited to be expanding our Care Management capabilities by leveraging Cognizant’s extensive resources, network, and experience in healthcare,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “Cognizant will be able to rapidly deploy a full suite of Care Management services to our largest new iUGO Care customers going forward. Reliq will continue to achieve the same or better profit margins on the Care Management component of our revenue as a result of this partnership but will be able to deploy our full-service solution (iUGO Care software plus Care Management services) to very large clients much faster. Our agreement with Cognizant will allow us to scale to new levels and provide even the largest healthcare organizations with confidence that we can meet the needs of their patient populations, no matter the size. This agreement will allow Reliq to access new opportunities to provide virtual care to much larger patient populations both within the US and globally.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.55 percent and weekly performance of -0.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, CTSH reached to a volume of 3175095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $86.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $80 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

CTSH stock trade performance evaluation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.42, while it was recorded at 89.59 for the last single week of trading, and 76.55 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.36.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.43. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $4,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 13.98%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,689 million, or 93.40% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,901,916, which is approximately 0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,502,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.68 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 1.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 33,747,069 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 29,775,606 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 410,694,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,217,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,427,546 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,901 shares during the same period.