Singular Research lifts Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX: LODE] closed the trading session at $1.47 on 01/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.40, while the highest price level was $1.84. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Comstock Acquires Majority Ownership of LiNiCo.

Pioneering Technologies for Production of Lithium Carbonate, Graphite, and Other Electrification Products.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced its acquisition of an additional 3,129,081 common shares in LINICO Corporation (“LiNiCo”) from LiNiCo’s founder, Michael Vogel, in exchange for 3,500,000 restricted Comstock common shares, and acquired an additional 4,075 Series A Preferred shares, thereby increasing Comstock’s overall ownership to approximately 90% from approximately 45% of LiNiCo.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.95 percent and weekly performance of 16.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 684.23K shares, LODE reached to a volume of 10486770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for Comstock Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2012, representing the official price target for Comstock Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Mining Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LODE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 191.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

LODE stock trade performance evaluation

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, LODE shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LODE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7564, while it was recorded at 1.3340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9630 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2714.06 and a Gross Margin at -1260.00. Comstock Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7403.06.

Return on Total Capital for LODE is now -17.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 49.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.36. Additionally, LODE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE] managed to generate an average of $1,659,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Comstock Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Comstock Mining Inc. [LODE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.30% of LODE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LODE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,560,062, which is approximately 1.721% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, holding 730,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.95 million in LODE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.52 million in LODE stock with ownership of nearly -1.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Mining Inc. [AMEX:LODE] by around 662,212 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,227,051 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,802,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,691,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LODE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 391,587 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 949,586 shares during the same period.