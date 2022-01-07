SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] Is Currently -8.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] loss -8.84% on the last trading session, reaching $7.73 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2021 that SELECTQUOTE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SelectQuote, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against SelectQuote on August 16, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of SelectQuote have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SelectQuote Inc. represents 163.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.30 billion with the latest information. SLQT stock price has been found in the range of $7.63 to $8.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, SLQT reached a trading volume of 3887910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $16.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $13, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on SLQT stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 30 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for SLQT stock

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.61. With this latest performance, SLQT shares dropped by -18.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 8.74 for the last single week of trading, and 17.06 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.33 and a Gross Margin at +71.13. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.97.

Return on Total Capital for SLQT is now 19.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.87. Additionally, SLQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] managed to generate an average of $39,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to 33.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

There are presently around $979 million, or 71.20% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,615,135, which is approximately 71.501% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,678,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.92 million in SLQT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $110.23 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 21.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 32,357,761 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 27,048,795 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 56,097,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,504,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,770,487 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,936,534 shares during the same period.