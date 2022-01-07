Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] Revenue clocked in at $5.14 million, up 12.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ: SFET] price surged by 6.67 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Safe-T Group Ltd. Expects Estimated Fiscal Year 2021 Revenues to Exceed $10 Million.

Driven by Focus on Consumer and Enterprise Privacy Products, The Company Estimates Revenues to Demonstrate over 170% Growth in Q4 and over 100% FY, with Further Growth Expected in 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or “the Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today provided preliminary revenue guidance for full fiscal year 2021.

A sum of 4363117 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 246.34K shares. Safe-T Group Ltd shares reached a high of $0.99 and dropped to a low of $0.78 until finishing in the latest session at $0.80.

The one-year SFET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.0.

Guru’s Opinion on Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe-T Group Ltd is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54.

SFET Stock Performance Analysis:

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.60. With this latest performance, SFET shares dropped by -12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9657, while it was recorded at 0.7500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1991 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Safe-T Group Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.38 and a Gross Margin at +43.14. Safe-T Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.56.

Return on Total Capital for SFET is now -62.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.09. Additionally, SFET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] managed to generate an average of -$481,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.36% of SFET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFET stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 127,000, which is approximately -52.574% of the company’s market cap and around 8.62% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 49,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in SFET stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $19000.0 in SFET stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Safe-T Group Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ:SFET] by around 50,073 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 169,845 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 66,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFET stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,032 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 29,060 shares during the same period.