Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Revenue clocked in at $24.42 billion, down -12.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] loss -12.38% on the last trading session, reaching $12.88 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results.

Revenues from Continuing Operations Increased 1.8 Percent to $6.23 Billion Compared to Prior Year Third Quarter Revenues from Continuing Operations of $6.12 Billion.

Third Quarter Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $36.1 Million or $0.67 Per Share, Compared to the Prior Year Third Quarter Net Income of $4.3 Million or $0.08 Per Share.

Rite Aid Corporation represents 53.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $723.73 million with the latest information. RAD stock price has been found in the range of $12.83 to $14.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 4436450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $17 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on RAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for RAD in the course of the last twelve months was 62.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for RAD stock

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.97. With this latest performance, RAD shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.40, while it was recorded at 14.36 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

There are presently around $467 million, or 58.50% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,171,268, which is approximately 0.73% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,797,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.52 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $40.15 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly 0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 4,735,570 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 3,812,695 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 23,224,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,772,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,382,269 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 670,148 shares during the same period.