Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Stock trading around $68.71 per share: What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] gained 1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $68.71 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Rio Tinto to acquire Rincon Mining lithium project.

Rio Tinto has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Rincon lithium project [1] in Argentina from Rincon Mining, a company owned by funds managed by the private equity group Sentient Equity Partners, for $825 million.

The acquisition demonstrates Rio Tinto’s commitment to build its battery materials business and strengthen its portfolio for the global energy transition.

Rio Tinto Group represents 1.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $112.16 billion with the latest information. RIO stock price has been found in the range of $68.30 to $69.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 4051772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $72.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.12 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.70, while it was recorded at 67.33 for the last single week of trading, and 76.07 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.90.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.39. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $160,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to 3.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $6,881 million, or 8.70% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,358,333, which is approximately 3.344% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $738.12 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $508.5 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 92.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 12,649,079 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 10,795,772 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 78,471,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,916,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,862,265 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,342,156 shares during the same period.