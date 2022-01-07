RELX PLC [RELX] is -7.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RELX PLC [NYSE: RELX] closed the trading session at $30.06 on 01/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.05, while the highest price level was $30.39. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Fraud Costs and Volumes Remain Significantly Higher than Pre-Pandemic for Financial Services and Lending Firms, According to New LexisNexis Risk Solutions Report.

Annual True Cost of Fraud Study Examines Current Fraud Trends and Opportunities for U.S. and Canadian Financial Institutions.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today released the 2021 edition of the LexisNexis® True Cost of Fraud™ Study: Financial Services & Lending, the 5th edition of the report. The study examines fraud trends for the United States and Canadian financial services and lending sectors and key pain points related to adding new payment mechanisms, transacting through online and mobile channels and international expansion. This edition is based on responses from more than 500 risk and fraud management executives in August and September 2021 and reveals that fraud costs and attack volumes remain significantly higher compared to before the pandemic. U.S. banks and mortgage lenders are experiencing much of the increase in both areas, as is the mobile channel.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.82 percent and weekly performance of -7.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 519.89K shares, RELX reached to a volume of 3114946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RELX PLC [RELX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RELX shares is $31.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RELX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Kepler have made an estimate for RELX PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for RELX PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RELX PLC is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for RELX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

RELX stock trade performance evaluation

RELX PLC [RELX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, RELX shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.35 for RELX PLC [RELX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.56, while it was recorded at 31.71 for the last single week of trading, and 29.01 for the last 200 days.

RELX PLC [RELX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RELX PLC [RELX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.41 and a Gross Margin at +59.73. RELX PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.22.

Return on Total Capital for RELX is now 17.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RELX PLC [RELX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.35. Additionally, RELX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 299.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RELX PLC [RELX] managed to generate an average of $36,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.RELX PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RELX PLC [RELX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX PLC go to 7.10%.

RELX PLC [RELX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,483 million, or 6.00% of RELX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELX stocks are: MWG MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 40,254,832, which is approximately -7.543% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,200,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.6 million in RELX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $238.67 million in RELX stock with ownership of nearly -1.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RELX PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in RELX PLC [NYSE:RELX] by around 4,983,146 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 10,069,120 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 95,287,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,340,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 917,005 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,317,587 shares during the same period.