R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] fell -0.53% so far this year. What now?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] closed the trading session at $11.20 on 01/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.155, while the highest price level was $11.22. The company report on December 29, 2021 that RRD Receives Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire RRD for $11.00 Per Share in Cash.

Board Determines Proposal Would Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to a “Superior Proposal”.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”) announced today the receipt of an unsolicited non-binding “Alternative Acquisition Proposal” as defined in its previously announced definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Chatham Asset Management, LLC (“Chatham”), dated as of December 14, 2021 (the “Chatham Merger Agreement”), from a strategic party (the “Strategic Party”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD’s common stock for $11.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions (the “Strategic Party Proposal”). Under the terms of the Chatham Merger Agreement, affiliates of Chatham have agreed to acquire the Company for $10.85 per share in cash. As previously announced, on November 27, 2021, RRD had received a non-binding proposal from the Strategic Party to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RRD’s common stock for $10.00 per share in cash, subject to other terms and conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.53 percent and weekly performance of -0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 88.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 106.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, RRD reached to a volume of 2282111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRD shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RRD stock trade performance evaluation

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 346.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.20 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 11.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.52 for the last 200 days.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55.

Return on Total Capital for RRD is now 14.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Additionally, RRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] managed to generate an average of -$800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $489 million, or 75.20% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,046,744, which is approximately -1.32% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.9 million in RRD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.95 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly -0.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 6,882,768 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,132,023 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 30,714,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,729,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 721,627 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,645,241 shares during the same period.