Market cap of Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [STRN] reaches 69.30M – now what?

Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: STRN] slipped around -0.9 points on 1/6/2022, while shares priced at $4.95 at the close of the session, down -15.38%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Stran & Company Secures Multi-Year Contract with Large National Healthcare Company.

Contract Projected to Generate Over $6 Million in Annual Revenue.

Stran & Company, Inc. (“Stran” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced that it has secured a multi-year contract with a large nationally recognized healthcare company to provide incentive products and literature designed to help drive consumer health behaviors.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, STRN reached a trading volume of 11014550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90.

How has STRN stock performed recently?

Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [STRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.21 for Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [STRN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading.

Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock [STRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Stran & Company Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.