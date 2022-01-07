Market cap of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] reaches 1.48B – now what?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE: IPOF] closed the trading session at $10.30 on 01/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.23, while the highest price level was $10.35. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Receives Expected Notice from the NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report.

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled “Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (‘SPACs’)” (the “SEC Staff Statement”). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (“the Company”) was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.

On May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “Exchange”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC, the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the “Listing Rule”). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.08 percent and weekly performance of 0.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, IPOF reached to a volume of 6403158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

IPOF stock trade performance evaluation

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, IPOF shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [IPOF]: Insider Ownership positions

48 institutional holders increased their position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI [NYSE:IPOF] by around 14,665,983 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,539,883 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 39,573,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,779,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPOF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,669,299 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,119,452 shares during the same period.