Market cap of Mainz Biomed B.V. [MYNZ] reaches 178.11M – now what?

Mainz Biomed B.V. [NASDAQ: MYNZ] jumped around 4.82 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.21 at the close of the session, up 46.39%. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Mainz Biomed Acquires Exclusive Rights to Novel mRNA Biomarkers.

Potential for ColoAlert to Emerge as the Most Robust and Accurate At-home Screening Test for Colorectal Cancer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Biomarkers Demonstrated Unique Ability to Identify Curable Precancerous Colonic Polyps as well as Curable Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer.

Compared to the average trading volume of 322.29K shares, MYNZ reached a trading volume of 20331308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mainz Biomed B.V. [MYNZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mainz Biomed B.V. is set at 1.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 137.03.

How has MYNZ stock performed recently?

Mainz Biomed B.V. [MYNZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYNZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.28 for Mainz Biomed B.V. [MYNZ]. The present Moving Average recorded at 11.42 for the last single week of trading.