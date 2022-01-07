Market cap of Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] reaches 56.40B – now what?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] traded at a high on 01/06/22, posting a 1.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $80.38. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Releases 2021 North America Holiday Shopping Recap Based on Shopper Traffic Analytics.

Sensormatic Solutions accurately predicted nine out of ten busiest days in the U.S. and five out of five busiest days in Canada.

Shopper traffic data indicates that visits to physical stores for the 2021 holiday season accounted for 35.8% of the total season’s brick-and-mortar traffic.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2842271 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson Controls International plc stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.80%.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $56.40 billion, with 711.80 million shares outstanding and 694.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 2842271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $86.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $82 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 85 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has JCI stock performed recently?

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.67, while it was recorded at 80.08 for the last single week of trading, and 70.74 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $14,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.45%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $50,623 million, or 92.10% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 63,566,554, which is approximately -5.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,761,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.64 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.53 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 2.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 400 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 43,577,713 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 42,202,085 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 554,768,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,547,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,330,588 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,003,280 shares during the same period.