Market cap of GreenBox POS [GBOX] reaches 198.96M – now what?

GreenBox POS [NASDAQ: GBOX] gained 7.71% or 0.31 points to close at $4.33 with a heavy trading volume of 8401172 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that GreenBox Accelerates Stock Repurchase Program.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox”, the “Company”), an innovative blockchain ledger fintech company, today announced that its board of directors approved a substantial increase in the funds allocated for the immediate repurchase of the Company’s common shares, in the initial sum of $10M. This comes after the company already repurchased approximately 800,000 shares in the second half of 2021.

The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including what GreenBox believes is an undervalued equity price, along with general business and market conditions and alternative investment opportunities. The repurchase program will be executed consistent with the Company’s capital allocation strategy, which will continue to prioritize aggressive investments to grow the business. Company insiders, as well as strategic business partners, will also be free to purchase stock when not under blackout periods.

It opened the trading session at $4.29, the shares rose to $5.43 and dropped to $4.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GBOX points out that the company has recorded -61.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 355.34K shares, GBOX reached to a volume of 8401172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GreenBox POS [GBOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBOX shares is $11.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenBox POS is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for GBOX stock

GreenBox POS [GBOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, GBOX shares dropped by -13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for GreenBox POS [GBOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 4.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.31 for the last 200 days.

GreenBox POS [GBOX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenBox POS [GBOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.87 and a Gross Margin at +22.06. GreenBox POS’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.74.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GreenBox POS [GBOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 363.24. Additionally, GBOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenBox POS [GBOX] managed to generate an average of -$278,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.GreenBox POS’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at GreenBox POS [GBOX]

There are presently around $21 million, or 12.10% of GBOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBOX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 983,599, which is approximately 15.495% of the company’s market cap and around 53.36% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 613,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in GBOX stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.61 million in GBOX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenBox POS stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in GreenBox POS [NASDAQ:GBOX] by around 1,782,785 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 576,400 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,773,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,132,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBOX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 986,706 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 550,320 shares during the same period.