Market cap of China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] reaches 35.88M – now what?

China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNR] jumped around 0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.86 at the close of the session, up 27.79%. The company report on November 5, 2021 that China Natural Resources Reports First Half 2021 Financial Results.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) announced today unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company concurrently reiterated its expansion and diversification strategy, under which it is actively conducting due diligence as it explores compelling business opportunities in the healthcare and other non-natural resources sectors. As part of its strategy, the Company has already completed a major investment in Shanghai Onway Environmental Development Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Onway”), which is principally engaged in the provision of equipment for rural wastewater treatment and provision of engineering, procurement, and construction services in relation to wastewater treatment in China (see “Subsequent Events” below).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mr. Wong Wah On Edward, Chairman of the Company, commented, “Our financial results do not yet reflect the work we have done – or plans we have underway – to diversify our company and revenue base. It will take additional time for our investments and strategy to drive consistent revenue and profit growth, but we have made considerable strides and remain very optimistic. We are confident that by diversifying into the healthcare and other non-natural resources sectors we will be able to gain a more sustainable, predictable business, one capable of generating higher returns for investors.”.

China Natural Resources Inc. stock is now 48.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHNR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.09 and lowest of $0.6209 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.65, which means current price is +50.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 88.43K shares, CHNR reached a trading volume of 3404675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Natural Resources Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has CHNR stock performed recently?

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.76. With this latest performance, CHNR shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.78 for China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9310, while it was recorded at 0.6686 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3020 for the last 200 days.

China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.82 and a Gross Margin at +0.19. China Natural Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +372.49.

Return on Total Capital for CHNR is now -14.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 64.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.13. Additionally, CHNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR] managed to generate an average of $370,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.China Natural Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for China Natural Resources Inc. [CHNR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of CHNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 225,300, which is approximately -31.789% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in CHNR stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $10000.0 in CHNR stock with ownership of nearly -49.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Natural Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in China Natural Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNR] by around 39,543 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 135,892 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 135,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,543 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,763 shares during the same period.