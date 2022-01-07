Market Analysts see Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] price plunged by -4.11 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Sangamo Announces Transition of SAR445136 Sickle Cell Disease Program From Sanofi to Sangamo.

The Companies are collaborating on an orderly transition through first half of 2022 while Sangamo explores options to advance the program, including seeking a new partner.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 study of investigational SAR445136 expected to be completed as planned; final patients in study expected to be dosed in third quarter of 2022.

A sum of 2770171 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $6.93 and dropped to a low of $6.1501 until finishing in the latest session at $6.77.

The one-year SGMO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.7. The average equity rating for SGMO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

SGMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.32. With this latest performance, SGMO shares dropped by -20.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 7.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.61. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.37.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -25.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.45. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$292,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $531 million, or 53.20% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,290,265, which is approximately 15.396% of the company’s market cap and around 17.21% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 10,656,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.23 million in SGMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.92 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly 0.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 4,593,928 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,495,518 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 65,182,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,271,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 878,856 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,070,633 shares during the same period.