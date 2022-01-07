Market Analysts see Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] falling to $7. Time to buy?

Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ: RDUS] gained 1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $6.37 price per share at the time. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Radius Announces Update on TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) Label.

FDA approved the removal of the boxed warning from the TYMLOS label, effective December 22, 2021.

The boxed warning had referred to the potential risk of osteosarcoma.

Radius Health Inc. represents 47.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $293.72 million with the latest information. RDUS stock price has been found in the range of $5.96 to $6.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, RDUS reached a trading volume of 2756775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDUS shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Radius Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $33 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Radius Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on RDUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Health Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, RDUS shares dropped by -55.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.10 for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 16.23 for the last 200 days.

Radius Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radius Health Inc. go to 29.60%.

There are presently around $303 million, or 96.46% of RDUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDUS stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 7,768,714, which is approximately 3.151% of the company’s market cap and around 16.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 7,691,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.15 million in RDUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.25 million in RDUS stock with ownership of nearly 0.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radius Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ:RDUS] by around 4,887,103 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,984,368 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 38,577,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,448,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDUS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,708 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,457 shares during the same period.