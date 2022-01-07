Market Analysts see PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] jumped around 1.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.40 at the close of the session, up 9.53%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that PBF Energy Announces Appointment of Paul Donahue as Director.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced that Paul Donahue has been elected as an independent director effective January 1, 2022.

Thomas J. Nimbley, Chairman of the Board and CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to have Paul join the PBF Energy Board of Directors. He is an accomplished executive and leader with over 33 years of experience in finance and investing, with extensive energy industry experience and will be a significant addition to the Board.”.

PBF Energy Inc. stock is now 18.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBF Stock saw the intraday high of $15.55 and lowest of $14.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.78, which means current price is +17.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 4606080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $13.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $10.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $9, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PBF stock performed recently?

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.55. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 14.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.83 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.51, while it was recorded at 14.14 for the last single week of trading, and 13.26 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.71 and a Gross Margin at -11.15. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.21.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now -27.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.55. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of -$373,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $1,164 million, or 71.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,904,787, which is approximately -4.401% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,912,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.43 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $152.74 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 19.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 9,838,700 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 9,316,631 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 63,637,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,792,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,925,309 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,774 shares during the same period.