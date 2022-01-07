Market Analysts see Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] falling to $56. Time to buy?

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] gained 0.07% or 0.06 points to close at $82.46 with a heavy trading volume of 3974966 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Builders FirstSource Announces More than $2 Million in Charitable Contributions.

Raises More Than $1 Million Through Donations for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Commits Over $1 Million to Charitable Efforts, Including Disaster Relief and Supporting Veterans.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), the nation’s premier supplier of building materials and services, today announced it raised more than $1 million for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (“LLS”) in 2021. The Company also announced it has committed to contribute more than $1 million to select non-profit organizations focused on emergency relief, disaster assistance and serving veterans and their families.

It opened the trading session at $83.09, the shares rose to $83.09 and dropped to $80.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLDR points out that the company has recorded 92.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -120.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, BLDR reached to a volume of 3974966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $94.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BLDR stock

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.14 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.14, while it was recorded at 83.90 for the last single week of trading, and 54.72 for the last 200 days.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.11. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.66.

Return on Total Capital for BLDR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.26. Additionally, BLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] managed to generate an average of $12,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

There are presently around $16,650 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,305,835, which is approximately 14.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,921,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.54 billion in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -2.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 23,091,456 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 24,290,604 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 154,678,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,060,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,074,020 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,039,496 shares during the same period.